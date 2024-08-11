Japan Earns Silver in Women’s Team Table Tennis in Paris

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

AP Photo / Petros Giannakouris
Japanese athletes with the silver medals pose during the medal ceremony of the women’s team table tennis match at the Summer Olympics on Saturday in Paris.

8:30 JST, August 11, 2024

PARIS — Japan earned silver after losing to China in women’s team table tennis at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Japanese team included Miwa Harimoto, Hina Hayata and Miu Hirano.

The Chinese team included Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu.

