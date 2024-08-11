Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Diver Rikuto Tamai Wins Silver in Men’s 10-Meter Platform Diving Event

AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Rikuto Tamai shows his silver medal after the men’s 10m platform diving final at the Summer Olympics on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:16 JST, August 11, 2024

PARIS – Japan’s Rikuto Tamai won a silver medal in the men’s 10-meter platform diving event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The 17-year-old became Japan’s first diver to win in an Olympic medal.

