Japan’s Rei Higuchi, Tsugumi Sakurai Win Golds in Wrestling at Paris Games

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Tsugumi Sakurai, left, and Rei Higuchi celebrate their victory at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

PARIS — Japan’s Rei Higuchi won the gold while Spencer Lee of the United States claimed silver in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

India’s Aman Sehrawat and Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan took bronze.

In the women’s section, Japan’s Tsugumi Sakurai won the 57kg gold ahead of Anastasia Nichita of Moldova, who settled for silver.

Helen Maroulis of the U.S. and Hong Kexin of China took bronze.