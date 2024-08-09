Japan’s Sorato Anraku Scores Silver Medal in Men’s Boulder and Lead Event at Paris Olympics
20:34 JST, August 9, 2024
PARIS — Japan’s Sorato Anraku won the silver medal in the men’s boulder and lead event at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Eight athletes competed in the final at Le Bourget Climbing Venue in Paris.
