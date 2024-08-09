Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Sorato Anraku Scores Silver Medal in Men’s Boulder and Lead Event at Paris Olympics

AP Photo / Christophe Ena, Pool
Sorato Anraku competes in the men’s boulder and lead, boulder final, during the sport climbing competition at the Paris Olympics, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:34 JST, August 9, 2024

PARIS — Japan’s Sorato Anraku won the silver medal in the men’s boulder and lead event at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Eight athletes competed in the final at Le Bourget Climbing Venue in Paris.

