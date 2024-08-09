Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Misses Medal in Men’s Team Table Tennis in Paris

Tomokazu Harimoto plays against a French player in the fourth match of the men’s team bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

20:21 JST, August 9, 2024

PARIS — Japan lost to France 3-2 in the men’s team table tennis bronze medal match at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday.

The Japanese team included Tomokazu Harimoto, Shunsuke Togami and Hiroto Shinozuka.

The French team included Felix Lebrun, Alexis Lebrun and Simon Gauzy.

