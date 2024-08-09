Japan’s Akari Fujinami Wins Gold in Women’s 53-kg Freestyle Wrestling; Japanese Sailors Take Silver in Mixed Dinghy Competition
16:39 JST, August 9, 2024
PARIS — Akari Fujinami claimed the gold medal for wrestling in the women’s freestyle 53-kilogram class at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. It was the debut Olympic appearance for the 20-year-old champion, and her winning streak in official competitions, which has continued since she was in junior high school, reached 137.
On the 14th day of the sporting event, two other Japanese wrestlers, Tsugumi Sakurai, 22, in the women’s freestyle 57-kilogram class, and Rei Higuchi, 28, in the men’s freestyle 57-kilogram class, each advanced to the finals and were confirmed as silver or gold medalists.
Japan’s other medal on Thursday came in the mixed dinghy sailing competition, where Keiju Okada, 28, and Miho Yoshioka, 33, won the silver medal.
The Japanese women’s table tennis squad defeated Germany in the quarterfinal and will face China at the finals on Saturday.
Rachid Muratake, 22, became the first Japanese athlete to reach the finals in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, where he finished in fifth place.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact