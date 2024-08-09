India Women’s Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Retires after Missing Weight for Olympic Final
11:06 JST, August 9, 2024
PARIS (AP) — Vinesh Phogat, the Indian women’s wrestler who qualified for the Olympic final at 50 kilograms and then was disqualified for barely missing weight, announced her retirement on social media on Thursday.
In a post translated from Hindi, Phogat said: “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”
Phogat beat four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. She then won her quarterfinal match against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 to seemingly earn a spot in Wednesday night’s championship match.
United World Wrestling, the sport’s governing body, disqualified Phogat on Wednesday morning. Team India said she was 100 grams — about a fifth of a pound — over the weight limit. Instead of becoming India’s first woman to compete in an Olympic final, she went home empty-handed.
Guzman Lopez replaced Phogat in the final, and American Sarah Hildebrandt defeated Guzman Lopez 3-0 to win the gold medal.
United World Wrestling’s decision to disqualify Phogat shined a light on the dangers of weight-cutting. Several wrestlers, including American gold medalists Hildebrand and Amit Elor, said more weight classes need to be added so it is less difficult to make weight.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact