Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan to Face China in Women’s Table Tennis Team Finals at Paris Olympics After Beating Germany in Semifinals

Reuters
Japan table tennis team’s Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano celebrate after winning their semifinal match against team of Germany on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:57 JST, August 9, 2024

PARIS — Japan defeated Germany 3–1 in the quarterfinal of the women’s table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. The squad, featuring Hina Hayata, who had won bronze in the women’s singles event, Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto, will face China at the finals on Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING