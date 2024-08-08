Japan’s Okada, Yoshioka Wins Silver in Sailing 470 Mixed Dinghy Race

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing – Mixed Dinghy Medal Race – Marseille Marina, Marseille, France – Aug.8. Keiju Okada of Japan and Miho Yoshioka of Japan celebrate after winning silver.

MARSEILLE, France — Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka won silver in the sailing 470 mixed dinghy race at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Austria pair took the gold, while the bronze medal went to Sweden.