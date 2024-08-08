Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Okada, Yoshioka Wins Silver in Sailing 470 Mixed Dinghy Race

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing – Mixed Dinghy Medal Race – Marseille Marina, Marseille, France – Aug.8. Keiju Okada of Japan and Miho Yoshioka of Japan celebrate after winning silver.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:38 JST, August 8, 2024

MARSEILLE, France — Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka won silver in the sailing 470 mixed dinghy race at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Austria pair took the gold, while the bronze medal went to Sweden.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING