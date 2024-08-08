Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Yui Susaki Takes Bronze in Women’s 68-Kg Freestyle Wrestling

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics – Wrestling – Women’s Freestyle 50kg Bronze Medal Match – Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France – August 07, 2024. Yui Susaki of Japan, right, celebrates winning bronze in the match against Oksana Livach of Ukraine.

The Japan News

7:28 JST, August 8, 2024

PARIS — Yui Susaki won a bronze medal in the women’s 50-kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Wendensday.

Susaki defeated Oksana Livach of Ukraine.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING