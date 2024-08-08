Nao Kusaka Grabs Gold Medal in Men’s 77-Kg Greco-Roman Wrestling
7:19 JST, August 8, 2024
PARIS — Nao Kusaka took the gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77-kilogram class at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Wednesday.
He defeated Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhardrayev, who took home silver medal.
