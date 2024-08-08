Nao Kusaka Grabs Gold Medal in Men’s 77-Kg Greco-Roman Wrestling

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics – Wrestling – Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg Final – Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France – August 07, 2024. Nao Kusaka of Japan celebrates winning gold in the match against Demeu Zhadrayev of Kazakhstan.

PARIS — Nao Kusaka took the gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77-kilogram class at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on Wednesday.

He defeated Kazakhstan’s Demeu Zhardrayev, who took home silver medal.