Fumita Wins Japan’s 1st Greco-Roman Gold in 40 Years; Cocona Hiraki Wins Silver in Women’s Park Skateboarding
17:07 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS — Kenichiro Fumita won Japan’s first gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling in 40 years, winning the men’s 60-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old wrestler, a silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, defeated Cao Liguo of China to become the first Japanese to win a Greco-Roman gold since Atsuji Miyahara did so in the 52-kilogram division at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
In the men’s 77-kilogram division, Nao Kusaka secured at least a silver medal by defeating Malkhas Amoyan of Armenia to advance to Wednesday’s final.
In the women’s 68-kilogram division in freestyle, Nonoka Ozaki won the bronze medal by beating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria.
Meanwhile, Cocona Hiraki finished second in the women’s park skateboarding final on Tuesday, earning her second consecutive silver medal.
Sakura Yosozumi, the gold medalist in the event at the Tokyo Games, failed to advance to the final after finishing 10th in the preliminary round, while another finalist, Hinano Kusaki, finished eighth.
