Nonoka Ozaki Takes Bronze in 68-kg Freestyle Wrestling; Already Turning Sights to Gold at Los Angeles Olympics
16:28 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS — Nonoka Ozaki won a bronze medal in the women’s 68-kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
“I have to wait for the Games four years from now to be a gold medalist, but I’m happy from the bottom of my heart that I can bring home this medal,” Ozaki said. Just 21 years old, she made her Olympic debut in Paris.
Ozaki beemed happily on the podium, having overcome her loss on the previous day.
When she was a little girl, she saw matches on TV involving Kyoko Hamaguchi, who won bronze medals at the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Games. When she was 7, Ozaki began wanting to pursue the sport herself.
She practiced at a gym her parents found and gradually honed her skills.
When her desire to win a gold model in Paris was thwarted, Ozaki’s father encouraged her over the phone.
“Nonoka, you’ve always climbed back even from the worst situation, haven’t you?” hereportedly told her.
Ozaki felt grateful to family members and friends who have supported her, and encouraged herself again before the second day of the final rounds.
“It was really a wonderful stage. I’m excited imagining that the next Games in Los Angeles will be even greater,” Ozaki said.
Her sights are already set on the next Olympics.
