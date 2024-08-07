Japan Men’s Table Tennis Team Beats Taiwan in Q’finals; Seeking 3rd-Straight Olympic Medal
11:09 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS — Japan beat Taiwan 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the men’s table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, locking in a spot at the semifinal.
The Japanese squad, featuring Shunsuke Togami, Hiroto Shinozuka and Tomokazu Harimoto, is pursuing its third-straight Olympic medal.
