Japan Men’s Table Tennis Team Beats Taiwan in Q’finals; Seeking 3rd-Straight Olympic Medal

Japan’s men’s table tennis team beat Taiwan in the quarterfinals in Paris on Tuesday, moving the squad one step closer to clenching its third-straight Olympic medal.

11:09 JST, August 7, 2024

PARIS — Japan beat Taiwan 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the men’s table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, locking in a spot at the semifinal.

The Japanese squad, featuring Shunsuke Togami, Hiroto Shinozuka and Tomokazu Harimoto, is pursuing its third-straight Olympic medal.

