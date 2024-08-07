Japan Women’s Table Tennis Team Defeats Thailand in Q’finals; One Step Closer to Japan’s 4th-Straight Olympic Medal
10:37 JST, August 7, 2024
PARIS — Japan defeated Thailand 3–0 in the quarterfinal of the women’s table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, securing a place in the semifinals.
The squad, featuring Hina Hayata, who had won bronze in the women’s singles event, Miu Hirano and Miwa Harimoto, is pursuing Japan’s fourth-straight Olympic medal in the event.
