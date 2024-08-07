Japan’s Cocona Hiraki Wins Silver in Women’s Park Skateboarding; Tokyo Games Gold Medalist Sakura Yosozumi Finishes 10th

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kokona Hiraki in action during the women’s park skateboarding event at the Paris Olympics

Cocona Hiraki won the silver in the women’s park skateboarding event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, securing the second-top spot of the podium for the second consecutive Olympics following her silver at the Tokyo Games.

Sakura Yosozumi, the gold medalist of the event at the Tokyo Games, was 10th, and Hinano Kusaki was 8th.