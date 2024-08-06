Tokyo Gold Medalist Susaki Defeated in Women’s Wrestling 50-Kilogram Division
21:02 JST, August 6, 2024
Japan’s Yui Susaki lost to India’s Vinesh Vinesh 2-3 in her first match in the women’s wrestling freestyle 50-kilogram division, suffering an upset and failing in her bid to win a gold medal in consecutive Olympic Games.
The 25-year-old Tokyo Games gold medalist can move on to repechage if Vinesh advances to the finals.
After the match, she said in a TV interview: “It wasn’t just my dream [to win gold]. There were a lot of family and friends in the venue, and I feel sorry for them. I can’t believe it has finished.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security