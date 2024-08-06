Tokyo Gold Medalist Susaki Defeated in Women’s Wrestling 50-Kilogram Division

Hiroto Sekiguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yui Susaki, right, loses to Vinesh Vinesh, left, in her first match of the women’s wrestling freestyle 50-kilogram division in the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Japan’s Yui Susaki lost to India’s Vinesh Vinesh 2-3 in her first match in the women’s wrestling freestyle 50-kilogram division, suffering an upset and failing in her bid to win a gold medal in consecutive Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old Tokyo Games gold medalist can move on to repechage if Vinesh advances to the finals.

After the match, she said in a TV interview: “It wasn’t just my dream [to win gold]. There were a lot of family and friends in the venue, and I feel sorry for them. I can’t believe it has finished.”