Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle

USA TODAY Sports

Outside hitter Yuki Ishikawa hits against Italy opposite Yuri Romano and Italy middle blocker Roberto Russo in a men’s volleyball quarterfinal during the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Japan lost to Italy 2-3 in the men’s volleyball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Monday, ending their medal dreams. As Japan was ranked second in the world at the start of the Paris Olympics, expectations were high that the team might win a medal for the first time since earning gold at the 1972 Munich Games.