Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
22:46 JST, August 5, 2024
Japan lost to Italy 2-3 in the men’s volleyball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Monday, ending their medal dreams. As Japan was ranked second in the world at the start of the Paris Olympics, expectations were high that the team might win a medal for the first time since earning gold at the 1972 Munich Games.
