Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka Wins Bronze in Men’s Parallel Bars at Paris Games

Reuters
Shinnosuke Oka of Japan in action Men’s Parallel Bars Final at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:35 JST, August 5, 2024

Shinnosuke Oka won the bronze medal in the artistic gymnastics men’s parallel bars on Monday at the Paris Olympics.

It was the 20-year-old gymnast’s third medal at the Paris Games after winning gold in the gymnastics team event and the men’s individual all-around event.

