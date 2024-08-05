Matsuyama’s Notable Work Ethic Pays Off with Japan’s 1st Olympic Medal in Golf; Earns Bronze to Make Up for Tokyo Disappointment

Miho Ikeya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hideki Matsuyama, right, takes a selfie with his fellow medalists on the men’s golf podium on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

PARIS — With persistence and determination, Hideki Matsuyama assured he would leave Paris with the medal that he missed out on three years ago in Tokyo and with another place in Japanese golf history.

Miho Ikeya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hideki Matsuyama smiles as he holds up his bronze medal in men’s golf on Sunday at Paris Olympics.

The 32-year-old Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win an Olympic medal in men’s golf when he earned the bronze with a solid iron game in a tight final-round showdown, a payoff for one of the hardest working players on the pro tour.

The effort, in which he finished at 17-under par on the Le Golf National course, two shot behind champion Scottie Scheffler and one behind Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, made up for his disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics, where he finished fourth in a playoff for the bronze.

“It has a completely different value than a major,” Matsuyama said as he held up the bronze hanging round his neck, feeling its weight.

Taisho Okabe, a former caddie for Matsuyama and teammate of his at Tohoku Fukushi University in Sendai, said Matsuyama had long been known as a player who developed a strict work ethic in a bid to perfect his game. “He was a practice nut,” Okabe said.

Every morning, the two would drive to the driving range in Okabe’s car and keep hitting balls until sunset. “He would never stop until he was satisfied with what he had done,” Okabe said. “I would often think, ‘C’mon already’ and just want to go home.”

On the U.S. PGA Tour, Matsuyama often remains after finishing his round to practice until it nearly becomes dark. To the 2021 Masters champion, “practice is not an effort.” His attitude has always been to practice until he reaches the point where he feels confident.

Going into the Tokyo Olympics, he had declared, “I’m aiming for the gold medal,” only to lose in the playoff. Paris was where he would make up for that failure.

In a nail-biting competition on the final day, he stayed consistently in striking distance of the lead with his steady strokes. He had a short wait for the final group to finish before he was assured that the bronze medal was his, which he celebrated by cheerfully embracing Japan team director and former star Shigeki Maruyama.

Akio Takahashi, who coached Matsuyama at Meitoku Gijuku Junior and Senior High School in Susaki, Kochi Prefecture, watched the competition on television and said he was impressed by how calmly Matsuyama played under pressure.

“Unlike in ordinary tournaments, he seemed to be playing with a sense of joy in representing his country,” said the 74-year-old mentor.

Still lingering, however, is the fact that he still came up short of the gold. “It was disappointing when I looked at [Scheffler] next to me on the podium,” Matsuyama said. “I definitely want to be at the next Olympics in Los Angeles.”