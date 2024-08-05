Japan Wins Historic Gold in Men’s Team Foil Fencing (UPDATE 1)
8:05 JST, August 5, 2024
Paris (Jiji Press)—Japan won its first ever Olympic gold medal for men’s team foil fencing at the Paris Games on Sunday.
On the 10th day of the sporting event, the Japan team of Kyosuke Matsuyama, Kazuki Iimura, Takahiro Shikine and Yudai Nagano won the gold medal by defeating Italy 45-36, surpassing the silver medal the country earned in the 2012 London Olympics.
Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal in men’s golf, the first Olympic medal by a Japanese golfer.
In the men’s 100-meter sprint tournament, Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown failed to reach the final. He finished fourth in the third group and 10th overall at the semifinals with 9.96 seconds, the second-fastest time for a Japanese sprinter.
In women’s volleyball, Japan failed to advance to the quarterfinals after finishing third in Group B with one win and two losses, coming in ninth place overall.
