Japan Settles for Silver in Judo Mixed Team Event, Repeats Tokyo Games Disappointment Against French

Hiroto Sekiguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan’s Rika Takayama, left, pushes forward against her French opponent during judo mixed team action in Paris on Saturday.

PARIS — Japan lost to France in the judo mixed team final at the Paris Games on Saturday, repeating its silver medal finish against the French three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics.

In other sports, Hina Hayata won the third-place match in women’s singles in table tennis, securing a bronze for two Olympics in a row. In women’s doubles in badminton, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida also won their bronze medal match.

Nadeshiko Japan lost to the United States 0-1 in extra time in the women’s soccer quarterfinals.

The women’s sabre tream secured a bronze medal for Japan, defeating host France in the third-place match on Saturday.

On Friday, Japan advanced to the quarterfinals in men’s volleyball, having finished eighth overall in the preliminary round. However, Japan lost to Spain in its quarterfinal match in men’s soccer.