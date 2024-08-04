Japan Settles for Silver in Judo Mixed Team Event, Repeats Tokyo Games Disappointment Against French
17:46 JST, August 4, 2024
PARIS — Japan lost to France in the judo mixed team final at the Paris Games on Saturday, repeating its silver medal finish against the French three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics.
In other sports, Hina Hayata won the third-place match in women’s singles in table tennis, securing a bronze for two Olympics in a row. In women’s doubles in badminton, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida also won their bronze medal match.
Nadeshiko Japan lost to the United States 0-1 in extra time in the women’s soccer quarterfinals.
The women’s sabre tream secured a bronze medal for Japan, defeating host France in the third-place match on Saturday.
On Friday, Japan advanced to the quarterfinals in men’s volleyball, having finished eighth overall in the preliminary round. However, Japan lost to Spain in its quarterfinal match in men’s soccer.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes