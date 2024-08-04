Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Claims Bronze in Women’s Team Sabre Event at Paris Olympics

Miho Ikeya / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Members of Japan’s women’s sabre team

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:56 JST, August 4, 2024

PARIS — Japan won the bronze medal after defeating France in the third-place match of the women’s team sabre event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

