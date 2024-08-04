Japan Settles for Silver Again in Mixed Team Judo at Paris Olympics; After Losing to France

Reuters

Tatsuru Saito reacts after he was selected for the golden score match against Teddy Riner of France in judo mixed team final at Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Japan had to settle again for the silver medal in the mixed team event of judo after losing 4-3 in the final to host France at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

France defeated Japan in the final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when the event made its debut on the Olympic program.