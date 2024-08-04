Japan Settles for Silver Again in Mixed Team Judo at Paris Olympics; After Losing to France
2:07 JST, August 4, 2024
Japan had to settle again for the silver medal in the mixed team event of judo after losing 4-3 in the final to host France at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
France defeated Japan in the final at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when the event made its debut on the Olympic program.
