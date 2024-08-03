Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Badminton Pair Matsuyama, Shida Won Bronze

Reuters
Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida celebrate after winning bronze in the match against Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah of Malaysia in badminton women’s doubles bronze medal match at Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Japan News

23:08 JST, August 3, 2024

Japan’s badminton pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida won bronze in the women’s doubles event on Saturday at Paris Olympics.

Matsuyama and Shida beat the Malaysian pair 2-0 at the bronze medal match.

