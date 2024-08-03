Badminton Pair Matsuyama, Shida Won Bronze
23:08 JST, August 3, 2024
Japan’s badminton pair Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida won bronze in the women’s doubles event on Saturday at Paris Olympics.
Matsuyama and Shida beat the Malaysian pair 2-0 at the bronze medal match.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes