Japan’s Table Tennis Player Hina Hayata Wins Bronze in Women’s Singles at Paris Olympics

Miho Ikeya/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hina Hayata plays against Shin Yubin of South Korea in the bronze medal match of the women’s table tennis singles at Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

22:14 JST, August 3, 2024

PARIS — Japan’s table tennis player Hina Hayata won bronze in women’s singles at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Hayata, 24, took down 20-year-old Shin Yubin of South Korea 4-2 in the third-place match.

