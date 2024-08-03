Hungary Just Barely Keeps Japan From Fencing Gold; Badminton Medalists Say Communication Key to Success

Hiroto Sekiguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koki Kano, right, battles his Hungarian opponent in the fencing men’s epee team final in Paris on Friday.

PARIS — Japan’s silver medal in men’s epee team fencing came with “regret.”

In the final match, the Japanese team drove the team from Hungary, one of the world’s strongest countries in the sport, into a corner. The Japanese team came within a hairbreadth of gold, but victory was not to be theirs in the end.

In the ninth relay of the match, when the Hungarian team had a 2-point advantage, Koki Kano, who won a gold medal in the men’s epee individual category, fought as the final fencer.

Kano fought with Gergely Siklosi, who is ranked second in the world as an individual epee fencer. Kano wrested 2 points from the strong opponent with 6 seconds remaining in the relay. This moved the Japanese team into a tie with Hungary.

The match then entered sudden-death overtime, in which the first combatant to score a point secures victory for their team. The two aces fought with their pride on the line.

Kano bravely attacked and the two almost simultaneously hit each other’s chest. But the tip of Siklosi’s sword reached Kano’s chest narrowly quicker.

After losing by a paper-thin margin, Kano said, “As I aimed for the gold medal, I feel regret.”

Despite the loss, this time was an opportunity in which members of Japan’s men’s epee team racked up many achievements.

At the Tokyo Olympics, in which the Japanese team won a gold medal, they participated in the event on a host-country ticket. In the Paris Games, for the first time, the Japanese team earned their ticket to compete on the strength of their own match results.

Further proof of the team’s improved skills is that it won with slight margins from the first match, in which the opponent was Venezuela, to the semifinal, in which the opponent was the Czech Republic.

In the Paris Games fencing events, Japan has already won a total of three medals in men’s epee individual, men’s epee team and women’s foil team.

Japan has surpassed its goal of winning at least two medals in fencing, and it is possible that the number will further increase.

Kazuyasu Minobe of the Japanese fencing team emphatically said that Japanese fencers “are in a position in which they can aim for medals in all fencing categories. It was a result of training for enhancement toward the Tokyo Olympics, and so we must not rest on our laurels.”

It was 16 years ago when Yuki Ota won a silver medal, Japan’s first in fencing, in men’s foil individual, causing a sensation beyond the world of fencing fans.

The Japanese team has advanced to a position where members described the silver medal as a regrettable result in epee, which is said to be the king of fencing.

Communication leads to badminton medal

Deepening communication led badminton pair Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino to win medals in two consecutive Olympics.

Watanabe, 27, and Higashino, 28, have been a badminton mixed doubles pair for 13 years. By complementing each other’s strengths and weaknesses, the pair was able to win the bronze medal.

After the pair won the first game, their second game stayed persistently even. Higashino told the excessively hot-blooded Watanabe: “It’s all right. You don’t need to hustle.” Her words helped Watanabe calm down.

Kaname Muto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuta Watanabe, right, and Arisa Higashino express delight after winning a bronze medal in badminton mixed doubles in Paris on Friday.

In the final phase of the second game, the pair made the opposing side make a mistake. The duo collapsed onto the floor in an explosive expression of delight.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the pair carved their names in the history of Japanese badminton when they took third place to bring the nation its first Olympic medal in badminton.

Their feelings at the time were complicated. Watanabe recalled the moment saying, “I felt a certain degree of delight, but also felt regret after all.”

They were one year apart as students at now defunct Tomioka Daiichi Junior High School in Fukushima Prefecture, where Higashino was Watanabe’s senpai (senior). They formed a badminton pair in 2012.

They were thrown together suddenly, as players who were not chosen in other team-making plans ahead of an international event in Indonesia.

Higashino said about her partner, “Though I felt a little anxious as I had never talked with him, playing with him was smooth as our senses of speed were matched from the beginning.”

In the match in the Indonesia event, the pair was ranked third though it was their first challenge.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Watanabe also played in men’s doubles. Since the Games, he has played only in mixed doubles and became a professional badminton player. Higashino began living on her own.

Though their living circumstances changed, their relationship has not. They have continued to call each other “Yuta-kun” and “Senpai.”

They have valued on-court dialogues since they set a goal of winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics. From practice onward, they frequently exchange opinions about such things as directions of shots.

Also during matches, they consider strategies by telling each other points they noticed, such as that moves of opponent players often stop in a certain way.

They even reached the point at which, Watanabe said, “We became able to reveal negative factors to each other.”

Because they honestly tell each other such things as “My legs are hard to move today,” and “I can’t make this kind of play,” the pair has searched for ways to win even when their condition is suboptimal.

Athletes who have long played together tend to rely on wordless conversations. Therefore, Higashino emphatically said, “It is important to have communication and make our best performance while supplementing each other.”