Japanese Pair Claim Mixed Doubles Bronze

Reuters

Bronze medallists Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino pose during the medal ceremony on Friday.

Japan’s Arisa Higashino and Yuta Watanabe took the bronze by beating South Korea’s Chae Yu-jung and Seo Seung-jae 21-13 22-20 in the Olympic badminton mixed doubles at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Friday.

It was the second consecutive bronze medal for Japan.

In the final, China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong demolished South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun 21-8 21-11 to win gold.