Japan Men’s Soccer Loses to Spain in Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics; Spain to Play Morocco on Monday
5:33 JST, August 3, 2024
Japan fell to Spain 0-3 in the men’s soccer quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Spain will play against Morocco in the semifinal round on Monday.
This was Japan’s first defeat in the competition, having won all three of their Group C matches.
