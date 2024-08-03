Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Men’s Soccer Loses to Spain in Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics; Spain to Play Morocco on Monday

AP
Players of Japan react after losing to Spain during the men’s quarterfinal soccer match at the Lyon stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Friday,

The Yomiuri Shimbun

5:33 JST, August 3, 2024

Japan fell to Spain 0-3 in the men’s soccer quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics on Friday. Spain will play against Morocco in the semifinal round on Monday.

This was Japan’s first defeat in the competition, having won all three of their Group C matches.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING