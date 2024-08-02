Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Men’s Basketball Loses to Brazil in Olympics; Team Eliminated After 3 Consecutive Losses

Pool via Reuters
Yuta Watanabe in action against Gui Santos of Brazil and Leo Meindl of Brazil on Friday at the Paris Olympics.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:09 JST, August 2, 2024

The Japan men’s basketball team lost to Brazil 84-102 on Friday at the Paris Olympics. The team can no longer advance as it was the team’s third consecutive loss in the group stages.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING