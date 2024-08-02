Pandas Become Tigers to Win Japan’s 1st Medal in Women’s Fencing; Japan Women’s Foil Team Makes History with Bronze Medal Win

Kunihiko Miura/ The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Japan’s Yuka Ueno, Karin Miyawaki, Komaki Kikuchi, Franck Boidin and Sera Azuma celebrate after the team won the women’s foil bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

PARIS — Japan has never taken home an Olympic medal in women’s fencing, but at the Paris Games, the women’s team made history by defeating the Canadians by one point and taking home the bronze.

Japan fended off Canada in a 33-32 win in the bronze medal match at the Grand Palais on Thursday.

After anchor Yuka Ueno’s bout ended, her three teammates ran to her, unable to contain their joy and excitement, as they celebrated their historic win.

In 2017, the Japan team underwent restructuring and France’s Franck Boidin was brought in to coach the women’s foil team. When Boidin first arrived, he said the team was soft, tender and cute, and referred to them as a “panda team.” However, if they wanted to win, he told them that they needed to become tigers.

Boidin, who once led the French team, recalled how fencers he coached in France spoke about Japan’s female fencers. They said that despite their excellent techniques, Japanese female fencers were not threatening. He tried to instill a fighting spirit into them by saying that their rivals do not see them as serious competition.

Members of the Paris Olympics team, including Ueno and Sera Azuma, who were rapidly improving at the time, were among those who became freshly motivated by his words. Even though they had the talent, whenever they lost, they would become depressed, and sometimes would tear up during a match.

“In the beginning, he used to always tell us, ‘Become the tiger,’” Azuma said.

Eventually, Boidin no longer needed to say it as often. As the fencers started forming the habit of attacking more aggressively during practice, in actual bouts, they would instinctively yell and continue attacking until the referee told them to stop.

The team claimed the bronze medal at the world championships last year.

“We’ve changed,” said Komaki Kikuchi, another member of the foil team. “I think we’ve become tigers.”

Japan maintained its lead throughout most of the bronze medal match with fierce and intense swordsmanship. Boidin, who joined the celebrations and hugged the team members, praised their performance.

The former pandas had gone well-beyond his expectations.