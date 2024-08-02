Rui Hachimura Leaves Japan’s National Basketball Team Due to Left Calf Injury
12:56 JST, August 2, 2024
Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers and a member of Japan’s national basketball team participating in the Paris Olympics, will be out of the team due to an injury to his left calf, the Japan Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, I will not be able to join the team due to the need for treatment,” Hachimura said. “I would like to thank all my fans in Japan for their support.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’