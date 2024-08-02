Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Rui Hachimura Leaves Japan’s National Basketball Team Due to Left Calf Injury

Pool via REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier
Rui Hachimura of Japan scores a basket in Villeneve-d’Ascq, France, July 30.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:56 JST, August 2, 2024

Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers and a member of Japan’s national basketball team participating in the Paris Olympics, will be out of the team due to an injury to his left calf, the Japan Basketball Association announced on Wednesday. 

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to join the team due to the need for treatment,” Hachimura said. “I would like to thank all my fans in Japan for their support.” 

