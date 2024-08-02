Simone Biles Makes History with Second All-Around Olympic Gymnastics Title, 8 Years after Her First

AP

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France.

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles dazzled once again while winning the gold in women’s all-around gymnastics at the Paris Olympics, becoming the oldest woman to accomplish the feat since 1952.

The 27-year-old Biles nailed her floor exercise to edge Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade by 1.199 points in one of the tightest victories of her decorated career. She became the first woman to win the all-around gymnastics gold at nonconsecutive Olympics, having previously done so at the 2016 Rio Games.

“I’ve never had an athlete this close,” Biles said. “It brought out the best athlete in myself.”

It’s the sixth Olympic gold medal for Biles, the most of any U.S. gymnast; she picked up her fifth in the team competition earlier in the week. Teammate Sunisa Lee, the defending all-around champion from Tokyo, was third for the bronze.