Japanese Women’s Team Wins First Broze Medal in Team Foil at Paris Olympic

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Yuka Ueno, Karin Miyawaki, Komaki Kikuchi and Sera Azuma (JPN) celebrate winning the bronze medal in the women’s team foil competition during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais.

The Japan News

7:17 JST, August 2, 2024

Japanese women’s team won the bronze medal in the team foil on Thursday.

This is the first medal for Japan’s women to win a medal in fencing.

