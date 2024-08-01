Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Women Lose to Brazil in Olympic Volleyball; 2 Losses in Qualifying Round

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics – Volleyball – Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool B – Brazil vs Japan – South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France – August 01, 2024. Team Japan bows after losing the match against Brazil.

The Japan News

22:14 JST, August 1, 2024

The Japanese women’s volleyball team was defeated by Brazil 3-0 in its second Group B match on Thursday.

Japan lost to Poland 3-1 in the group’s opener on Sunday and will play Kenya on Saturday.

