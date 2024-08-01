Japanese Gymnastics Gets New Star as Oka Wins All-Around; Strong Performance Throughout Brings Japan 4th Straight Gold

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shinnosuke Oka performs on the pommel horse during the men’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Shinnosuke Oka has become the sixth Japanese person in history to win the men’s artistic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring a total of 86.832 on all six apparatuses without any major errors. This is Oka’s second gold of the Paris Games, following Japan’s victory in the gymnastics team event.

Tokyo gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto finished sixth this time. Hashimoto’s medal hopes were dashed when he slipped off the pommel horse mid-routine.

Daiki Hashimoto performs on the vault during the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals on Wednesday.

As the close battle for gold reached the horizontal bar, the final apparatus of the event, Oka remembered something Hashimoto had said to him.

“[Hashimoto] told me to be confident and perform with pride from the first event. That gave me strength,” Oka said.

Oka nailed his routine, and Hashimoto, who had already dropped out of contention for the gold medal, celebrated happily.

The Japanese team has tended to rely on Hashimoto, but with the 20-year-old Oka having been crowned the new champion, it’s become a team with two leaders.

Oka was second in the qualifying round and Hashimoto third. Points from qualifying were not carried over to the final.

“I thought if I could beat Hashimoto, I would definitely win the title,” Oka said.

Hashimoto scored high in the floor exercise but slipped off the pommel horse, making a rough start. Oka said he tried to remain calm and relaxed, telling himself: “I’m not going to make any mistakes. I’ll perform as a challenger.”

Oka did not get the highest score on any of the six apparatuses, but he did not make any fatal errors and patiently moved forward in the competition. Immediately after his victory, he jumped up and down as he hugged Hashimoto.

“He hasn’t been able to perform at his best,” Oka said of Hashimoto, who was mired in a slump. Their rivalry will continue, and Oka’s victory may be the first step toward a golden age for Japan in men’s gymnastics.

Unable to win a second straight gold medal, Hashimoto celebrated together with Oka but later lay down and cried.

Before the Olympics, he suffered a training injury to his right middle finger. “I was worried about whether I’d be able to regain my strength, and I doubted whether I was training the right way. It was tough,” Hashimoto said.

Hashimoto was not in top form, but he gave a performance worthy of the team’s leading member at a crucial moment in the men’s team final.

“I can still keep trying, and I want to try to bring out a new me,” Hashimoto said, his eyes swollen from crying.