Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka Wins Gold in Gymnastics Men’s All-Around at Paris Games; Daiki Hashimoto Ranks 6th

Reuters
Shinnosuke Oka of Japan celebrates after winning gold in the artistic gymnastics men’s all-around at Paris Games on Wednesday.

4:08 JST, August 1, 2024


Shinnosuke Oka won gold medal in the artistic gymnastics men’s all-around event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. Daiki Hashimoto, gold medalist in the event at the Tokyo Games, was 6th this time.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING