Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches

Reuters
Mao Hosoya celebrates scoring their first goal during Paris Olympics Football Men’s Group D Israel vs Japan match on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:08 JST, July 31, 2024

Japan beat Israel 1-0 in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament in Nantes on Tuesday.

Japan has already advanced to the knockout round by winning their first Group D match against Paraguay 5-0 on July 24, and then beating Mali 1-0 on Saturday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING