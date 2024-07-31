Japan Judoka Takanori Nagase Wins Gold in 81-Kilogram Division at Paris Olympics; Gains Second Consecutive Olympic Gold

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takanori Nagase defeats Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili in men’s 81kg final at Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

PARIS — Judoka Takanori Nagase won his second Olympic gold medal with a victory in the men’s 81-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Nagase, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, defeated Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili, 24, in the final.