Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Judoka Takanori Nagase Wins Gold in 81-Kilogram Division at Paris Olympics; Gains Second Consecutive Olympic Gold

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takanori Nagase defeats Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili in men’s 81kg final at Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

5:24 JST, July 31, 2024

PARIS — Judoka Takanori Nagase won his second Olympic gold medal with a victory in the men’s 81-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Nagase, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, defeated Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili, 24, in the final.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING