Badminton Duo Nagahara, Matsumoto Defeated by China Pair

Reuters
Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara play against Qing Chen Chen and Yi Fan Jia of China on Tuesday at Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Paris.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:20 JST, July 30, 2024

The Japanese badminton duo of Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto lost to the Chinese team of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

