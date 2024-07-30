Badminton Duo Nagahara, Matsumoto Defeated by China Pair
21:20 JST, July 30, 2024
The Japanese badminton duo of Wakana Nagahara and Mayu Matsumoto lost to the Chinese team of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
