‘Nearly Old’ Japan Men Nab 1st Equestrian Medal in 92 Years; Eventing Team Members Stunned to Win Paris Olympics Bronze

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Ryuzo Kitajima, Yoshiaki Oiwa, Toshiyuki Tanaka and Kazuma Tomoto celebrate after taking the bronze in equestrian team eventing at the Palace of Versailles on Monday.

PARIS — A group of self-proclaimed “nearly old” men have won Japan’s first Olympic equestrian medal in 92 years, taking the bronze in team eventing at the Paris Games.

The team’s members did not hide their joy after finishing third at the competition, which was held at the Palace of Versailles. They were deeply moved and couldn’t believe it, they said.

There are four members in the group, including a reserve. With an average age of more than 40, they call themselves “nearly old Japan.”

“I was able to focus on what I can do,” said Yoshiaki Oiwa, at 48 the oldest on the team, after taking the bronze medal. “I think everyone was stunned and surprised.”

Oiwa was competing in his fifth consecutive Games, and he had long yearned for a podium finish. Born in Aichi Prefecture, he began his equestrian career at the age of 10.

After graduating from university, Oiwa temporarily gave up competing but he returned after watching the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Since, he has been based in Europe for about 20 years.

Japan’s current team was formed in 2018. The members trained with the goal of winning a team gold in Paris.

“I feel the team has built up its strength and stability,” Oiwa said before the Paris Games. “I want to achieve good results [in Paris] to hand things over to the next generation.”

Tatsuya Kusanagi, 44, is an instructor at a riding club in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and like Oiwa a former member of the equestrian team at Meiji University. Kusanagi burst into tears when Japan took the bronze.

“I think Oiwa has been through a lot of hardships, so I’m happy that his efforts have paid off,” Kusanagi said.

Leading team member Kazuma Tomoto, 41, moved his base overseas and has been training in the United Kingdom, the center of equestrian sports, since 2015.

Tomoto has improved his technical skills despite the language barrier. “If I can give my usual performance, the results will follow,” he had said. He made few mistakes in Paris, making a significant contribution to the final result.

The Paris Games might be the team’s last competition. After the Olympics, some of the members will return to Japan from their base in Europe.

“This will probably the last challenge the team will face,” Oiwa said on social media. “We have to return home with smiles.”