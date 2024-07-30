Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Judoka Soichi Hashimoto Wins Bronze in Men’s 73-Kg Division at Paris Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Soichi Hashimoto in action against Akil Gjakova at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:21 JST, July 30, 2024

PARIS — Judoka Soichi Hashimoto won bronze in the men’s 73-kilogram division at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday after defeating Akil Gjakova from Kosovo. It was Hashimoto’s first time competing at the Olympics.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING