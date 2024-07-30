Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Yuto Horigome Wins Gold Medal in Men’s Street Skateboarding at Paris Olympics.

REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Paris 2024 Olympics – Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final – La Concorde 3, Paris, France – July 29, 2024. Yuto Horigome of Japan in action during the final.

9:38 JST, July 30, 2024

Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the gold medal in men’s street skateboarding on Monday at Paris Olympics.

