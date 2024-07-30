Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Wins Gold in Men’s All-Around Event at Paris Olympics

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Japan’s artistic gymnastics team celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men’s all-around gymnastics in Paris on July 29. From right, Daiki Hashimoto, Shinnosuke Oka, Kazuma Kaya, Wataru Tanigawa and Takaaki Sugino.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:44 JST, July 30, 2024

PARIS — Japan’s artistic gymnastics team won the gold in the men’s all-around event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Japan finished with a total score of 259.594 points ahead of silver medal winner China.

It is Japan’s first gold medal in two Olympic Games.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING