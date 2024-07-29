Japan Strikes Gold as Kano Wins Men’s Epee, Yoshizawa Tops Skateboarding; 2 Silvers Nabbed While Nadeshiko Scores Win

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fencer Koki Kano celebrates with a Japanese flag after the men’s individual epee in Paris on Sunday.

PARIS — Japan’s Koki Kano defeated local French hero Yannick Borel in the fencing men’s epee as Japan struck riches on the third day of the Paris Olympics with three gold medals and two silvers on Sunday.

With the win, Kano, 26, became the first Japanese to bring home Olympic gold for an individual event in fencing.

In judo, Tokyo Olympic champion Hifumi Abe, 26, successfully defended his title, winning gold in the men’s 66-kilogram event. It is the first time for Japan to score back-to-back wins in the 66-kilogram event since Masato Uchishiba won gold in the 2004 Athens Games and then the Beijing Games in 2008.

In skateboarding, 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa grabbed gold in the women’s street final in her first Olympic appearance. Japan took the two spots on the podium as Liz Akama, 15, secured a silver in the event.

In swimming, Tomoyuki Matsushita, 18, won silver in the men’s 400-meter individual medley in his first Olympic appearance.

Meanwhile, the Japan women’s soccer team defeated Brazil 2-1 in its second Group C match. Nadeshiko scored two goals during second half stoppage time, including an instinctive long-distance shot from Momoko Tanikawa that looped over the Brazilian keeper to complete a comeback. Japan now has three points after two matches and will face Nigeria in its final group game on Wednesday.