Mutual Respect Brings Japan’s Teenagers Gold, Silver in Women’s Skateboarding; Competitors Cite Support for Victory
17:35 JST, July 29, 2024
PARIS — Fourteen-year-old Coco Yoshizawa won the gold medal in women’s skateboarding and Liz Akama, 15, finished with silver at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Yoshizawa was in second place behind Akama after two runs in the first half of the competition, when competitors have 45 seconds to skate freely within the course. She would have been able to secure a medal at that point with only average performances thanks to mistake-ridden runs by two of the event’s strongest contenders — Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil and world No. 6 Chloe Covell of Australia.
But Yoshizawa was determined to win with a “big spin flip frontside boardslide,” which involves the skateboarder rotating their board 270 degrees and flipping it once before sliding down a rail.
Her chance came in the second half of the competition, when skateboarders have five opportunities to showcase their best tricks.
Only their top-scoring run and top two tricks count toward a contender’s overall score.
Yoshizawa performed one of her specialty tricks in her second attempt during the best-trick stage to set herself up with a good shot at winning the gold.
Then, in her fourth attempt of the best trick segment, she successfully executed the big spin flip frontside boardslide and secured the top prize. It is a dynamic trick that she had almost never stuck in practice.
That trick scored her a very high 96.46.
She was the only contender to score more than 96 in the best-trick stage.
“I held my arms out because I was so happy to pull off the trick so cleanly,” she said.
Despite competing against each other, Yoshizawa, who flips her board in the air, and Akama, who rotates on the board in the air, get along well outside of skateboarding competitions, enjoying chatting and applying makeup to each other for instance.
“I could never have won the silver without having someone to encourage me and to talk with during the competition,” Akama said.
The mutual respect the competitors have for each other’s individuality and the challenges they face has made women’s skateboarding one of Japan’s strengths.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
-
Japan Olympic Athletes Gather for Official Launch Ceremony; Later Attend Send-Off Party with 6,000 Fans
-
Struggling Yokohama F Marinos Sack Harry Kewell
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes