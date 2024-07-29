Fencer Koki Kano Takes Gold at Paris Games in Epee Individual; First Gold for Japan in Individual Fencing Events

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fencer Koki Kano, right, attacks a French fencer during the men’s epee final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

France may be known for its fencing, but it was Koki Kano who took gold in men’s epee individual at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The epee event has the largest number of competitors among the fencing categories, and Kano’s medal marked the first time Japan has nabbed gold in either men’s or women’s individual fencing events.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fencer Koki Kano holds up his gold medal during the men’s epee awards ceremony on Sunday.

“I can’t believe this. I’m so glad I kept up with fencing,” said Kano with a smile, holding his medal.

He beat Yannick Borel 15-9 in the final. Borel has won an Olympic gold and is a top-class French fencer who participated in the Games for the fourth time.

The final was held at the Grand Palais, a historic building that housed the 1900 Paris Exposition. Most of the spectators were local fans who loudly cheered on Borel.

Being in the opponent’s home ground did not distract Kano. “I wasn’t overwhelmed and could concentrate [on the bout],” Kano said.

Standing at 173 centimeters, Kano got the upper hand over 196-centimeter-tall Borel. In the final phase of the bout, the spectators fell silent.

Kano worked hard in artistic gymnastics until he was a sixth grader in elementary school. He switched to fencing in 2009 after an injury.

Yuki Ota’s silver medal in the men’s foil at the Beijing Games in 2008 left a strong impression on Kano as a child. Afterwards, he asked his parents to let him practice fencing.

Since then, Kano has been so enthusiastic in fencing that he always says, “My hobby is fencing, and my special skill is fencing.”

Kano has repeatedly practiced lunges to the point that his right arm, which is his sword arm, is three centimeters longer than his left arm.

As a result, Kano’s lunge speed is said to be one of the fastest in the world. This speed has helped his sword skills that are praised and strengthened his powerfulness at the moment he steps forward to attack.

After the bout, Kano spread the Japanese flag behind him as Japan’s national anthem played in the Grand Palais.

In the history of the traditional sport, and as competitions have been held since the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, the day a Japanese fencer became a gold medalist has finally come.