Japan’s Kano Wins Gold in Men’s Epee at Paris Games

Koki Kano celebrates after winning gold medal bout against Yannick Borel of France at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

10:39 JST, July 29, 2024

PARIS (Reuters) — Koki Kano of Japan won the gold medal in the men’s epee individual event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Yannick Borel of France took silver and Mohamed Elsayed of Egypt was awarded bronze.

