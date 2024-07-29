Japan’s Kano Wins Gold in Men’s Epee at Paris Games
10:39 JST, July 29, 2024
PARIS (Reuters) — Koki Kano of Japan won the gold medal in the men’s epee individual event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Yannick Borel of France took silver and Mohamed Elsayed of Egypt was awarded bronze.
