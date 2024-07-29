Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Teens Won Gold and Silver Medals in Skateboarding; Yoshizawa won Gold, Akama Got Sliver

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics – Skateboarding – Women’s Street Victory Ceremony – La Concorde 3, Paris, France – July 28, 2024. Gold medallist Coco Yoshizawa of Japan celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Liz Akama of Japan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:52 JST, July 29, 2024

Japan’s Coco Yoshizawa won the gold medal in women’s skateboarding and Liz Akama finished with the silver medal on Sunday at Paris Olympics.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING