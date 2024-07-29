Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Kano Won Gold Medal in Men’s Epee at Paris Olympic

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics – Fencing – Men’s Epee Individual Victory Ceremony – Grand Palais, Paris, France – July 28, 2024. Gold medalist Koki Kano of Japan celebrates on the podium after winning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:40 JST, July 29, 2024

Japan’s Koki Kano won the gold medal in men’s epee in dividual on Sunday, defeating Yannick Borel of France.

